FY2026 Earnings Estimate for UBER Issued By Erste Group Bank

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies' current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Uber Technologies' FY2027 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $17,336,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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