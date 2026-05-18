FY2026 Earnings Estimate for VRTX Issued By Erste Group Bank

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $16.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.83. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is $16.97 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $555.17.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $436.95 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $507.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joy Liu sold 1,104 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.02, for a total value of $469,222.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,810,239.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.65, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,646.35. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 79,802 shares of company stock valued at $37,402,568 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company's stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertex Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertex Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here