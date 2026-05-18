FY2026 Earnings Forecast for CVR Energy Issued By Scotiabank

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVR Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Zhang now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Scotiabank has a "Sector Underperform" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVR Energy's current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CVR Energy's FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVI. Weiss Ratings cut CVR Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised CVR Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised CVR Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "sell" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Get CVR Energy alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on CVI

CVR Energy Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:CVI opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 0.83.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.70). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. CVR Energy's payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Insider Activity at CVR Energy

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 275,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $5,888,006.92. Following the purchase, the insider owned 71,201,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,432,143.75. This represents a 0.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 783,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,044. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,301 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,650 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,777 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company's stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVR Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVR Energy wasn't on the list.

While CVR Energy currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here