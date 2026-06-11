FY2026 Earnings Forecast for HSBC Issued By Erste Group Bank

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.35. The consensus estimate for HSBC's current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for HSBC's FY2027 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

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HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBC. Weiss Ratings downgraded HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of "Hold".

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HSBC Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a market cap of $296.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 101.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $12,810,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,311,820 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $93,113,000 after purchasing an additional 168,438 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in HSBC by 91.0% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 118,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 85.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at HSBC

In other news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $418,757.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,061.03. This represents a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

HSBC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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