Free Trial
→ Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it) (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

FY2026 Earnings Forecast for PAG Issued By Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
Penske Automotive Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research set Penske Automotive Group’s FY2026 EPS estimate at $13.43, essentially in line with the current consensus estimate of $13.44.
  • Recent analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $184.86. Several firms recently adjusted ratings and targets, including Citigroup raising its target to $199.
  • Penske reported Q1 earnings of $3.05 per share, beating estimates, and also announced a higher quarterly dividend of $1.42, up from $1.40 previously.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the company will earn $13.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group's current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group's Q4 2027 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAG. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $162.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.34. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $140.12 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Penske Automotive Group's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,914,000 after buying an additional 92,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,489,000 after buying an additional 154,443 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14,852.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,237,000 after buying an additional 878,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 39,232.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,660,000 after buying an additional 861,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,043,000 after buying an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company's stock.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Penske Automotive Group's payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc NYSE: PAG, headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Penske Automotive Group Right Now?

Before you consider Penske Automotive Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Penske Automotive Group wasn't on the list.

While Penske Automotive Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
tc pixel
I’m sounding the alarm
I’m sounding the alarm
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines