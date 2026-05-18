FY2026 Earnings Forecast for PAG Issued By Zacks Research

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the company will earn $13.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group's current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group's Q4 2027 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAG. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.86.

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Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $162.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.34. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $140.12 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Penske Automotive Group's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,914,000 after buying an additional 92,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,489,000 after buying an additional 154,443 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14,852.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,237,000 after buying an additional 878,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 39,232.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,660,000 after buying an additional 861,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,043,000 after buying an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company's stock.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Penske Automotive Group's payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc NYSE: PAG, headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

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