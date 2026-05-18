FY2026 Earnings Forecast for PBF Energy Issued By Scotiabank

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Free Report) - Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Zhang now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy's current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for PBF Energy's FY2027 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $35.92.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.0%

PBF stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.53) EPS.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Fedena sold 77,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $3,823,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 139,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,895,193.60. This represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $10,100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,468,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $847,897,925.18. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,918,525 shares of company stock valued at $454,441,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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