FY2026 Earnings Forecast for SPOT Issued By Erste Group Bank

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Spotify Technology in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.35. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology's current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $629.73.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $522.68 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $748.30. The company has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is $485.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.46.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,714.54. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,355,734.59. This represents a 84.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,757,553. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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