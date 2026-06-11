FY2026 EPS Estimate for Boston Scientific Lowered by Analyst

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific's current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Boston Scientific's FY2027 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE BSX opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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