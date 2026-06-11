FY2026 EPS Estimate for Deere & Company Increased by Analyst

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $18.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.69. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company's current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Deere & Company's FY2027 earnings at $23.00 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down from $715.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $639.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $560.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $433.00 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $573.05 and a 200 day moving average of $548.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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