FY2026 EPS Estimate for Micron Technology Boosted by Analyst

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Micron Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $57.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $57.16. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology's current full-year earnings is $57.71 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Micron Technology's FY2027 earnings at $99.78 EPS.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other research firms also recently commented on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.9%

MU stock opened at $504.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $531.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $418.18 and its 200 day moving average is $333.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $34,755,250. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here