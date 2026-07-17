FY2026 EPS Estimate for UnitedHealth Group Lifted by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $18.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.30. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group's current full-year earnings is $18.39 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group's FY2027 earnings at $20.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $438.92.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $423.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.69. The stock has a market cap of $384.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $461.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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