FY2026 EPS Estimates for AT&T Increased by Erste Group Bank

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for AT&T's current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for AT&T's FY2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.34.

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AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. AT&T has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 151,817 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 97.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,348 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the technology company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its earnings outlook for AT&T for FY2026 and FY2027, signaling confidence that the company can keep delivering profits in line with or above consensus. AT&T analyst estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its earnings outlook for for FY2026 and FY2027, signaling confidence that the company can keep delivering profits in line with or above consensus. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also lifted multiple EPS estimates for AT&T and maintained an Overweight rating with a $36 price target, reinforcing the view that earnings can improve into 2026-2027. AT&T analyst estimate update

KeyCorp also lifted multiple EPS estimates for and maintained an rating with a $36 price target, reinforcing the view that earnings can improve into 2026-2027. Positive Sentiment: AT&T said its AI system to prevent network outages has reduced customer downtime by more than 12 million hours , a sign of better network reliability and potential operational efficiency gains. AT&T AI network outage article

AT&T said its AI system to prevent network outages has reduced customer downtime by more than , a sign of better network reliability and potential operational efficiency gains. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted AT&T as the fastest connectivity provider and noted strong speeds across wireless and fiber, which could support customer growth and pricing power. AT&T fastest connectivity provider article

Recent coverage highlighted AT&T as the fastest connectivity provider and noted strong speeds across wireless and fiber, which could support customer growth and pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T disclosed $50,000 of lobbying activity in Q2 2026, mostly around regulatory and telecom policy issues; this is notable but unlikely to move the stock on its own. AT&T lobbying disclosure

AT&T disclosed $50,000 of lobbying activity in Q2 2026, mostly around regulatory and telecom policy issues; this is notable but unlikely to move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank recently trimmed its price target to $29.25 from $31 while keeping a sector-perform view, which is less bullish than some peers but still implies upside from current levels. AT&T Scotiabank target update

Scotiabank recently trimmed its price target to $29.25 from $31 while keeping a sector-perform view, which is less bullish than some peers but still implies upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: A customer fee increase reported this week may add some near-term pressure to subscriber sentiment, even if it helps revenue. AT&T monthly fee increase article

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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