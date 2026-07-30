FY2026 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Cut by Erste Group Bank

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the mining company will earn $5.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.14. The consensus estimate for BHP Group's current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share.

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded BHP Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $78.00.

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BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $93.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,402,474 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,412,807,000 after buying an additional 252,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,800,183 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $833,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465,421 shares of the mining company's stock worth $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,560 shares of the mining company's stock worth $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 123,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP grew its stake in BHP Group by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,856,704 shares of the mining company's stock worth $103,511,000 after buying an additional 1,677,739 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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