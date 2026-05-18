FY2026 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Raised by Scotiabank

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $15.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.77. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CF Industries' current full-year earnings is $15.02 per share.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $125.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.42.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CF Industries's payout ratio is 17.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,586,977.72. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,384,336.56. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in CF Industries by 451.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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