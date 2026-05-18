FY2026 EPS Estimates for Chevron Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a research note issued on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $13.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.39. The consensus estimate for Chevron's current full-year earnings is $15.43 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Chevron's FY2027 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $190.91 on Monday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $133.77 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.38. The company has a market cap of $380.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $36,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 658,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,593,555.10. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 803,570 shares of company stock valued at $151,969,798. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Reuters article on ENEOS buying Chevron assets

Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Positive Sentiment: Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Yahoo Finance article on Chevron earnings

Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Motley Fool comparison article

Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s latest quarter was mixed, with earnings per share beating estimates but revenue coming in below expectations, which could temper enthusiasm if investors refocus on operating performance rather than asset sales. Chevron stock background

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here