FY2026 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy Lifted by Scotiabank

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD - Free Report) - Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Zhang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $20.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.45. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy's current full-year earnings is $18.61 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Chord Energy's FY2027 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading set a $189.00 price target on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chord Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Chord Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Chord Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.15.

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Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $148.39 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.48. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $150.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -131.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.05. Chord Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Chord Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $91,434,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 6,714.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 709,086 shares of the company's stock worth $68,675,000 after acquiring an additional 698,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,167 shares of the company's stock worth $112,927,000 after acquiring an additional 561,899 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 210.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,225 shares of the company's stock worth $71,110,000 after acquiring an additional 497,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,190,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $207,855.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,951.85. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,801 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $205,962.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,699.68. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,927 shares of company stock worth $4,011,738 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -460.18%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation NASDAQ: CHRD, formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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