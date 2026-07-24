FY2026 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy Reduced by Analyst

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy's current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy's FY2027 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on D. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.00.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $71.44 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.99%.

Key Stories Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Dominion Energy to $70 from $64, signaling improved valuation expectations even though the firm kept a market-perform rating. BMO Capital Markets raises Dominion Energy price target

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Dominion Energy to $70 from $64, signaling improved valuation expectations even though the firm kept a market-perform rating. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary suggests Dominion Energy’s stock could continue to trend higher ahead of its upcoming quarterly earnings release, as investors look for confirmation on execution and guidance. Dominion Energy to release quarterly earnings on Friday

Analyst commentary suggests Dominion Energy’s stock could continue to trend higher ahead of its upcoming quarterly earnings release, as investors look for confirmation on execution and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its long-term EPS estimates for FY2026 through FY2030, but the cuts were small and still imply steady earnings growth over time. KeyCorp EPS estimate changes

KeyCorp trimmed its long-term EPS estimates for FY2026 through FY2030, but the cuts were small and still imply steady earnings growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: Dominion Energy remains in focus after reports about storm preparedness and possible service disruptions, which could affect operations but are not yet a major financial development. Storm preparedness coverage

Dominion Energy remains in focus after reports about storm preparedness and possible service disruptions, which could affect operations but are not yet a major financial development. Negative Sentiment: The company is facing pushback in Northern Virginia over proposed transmission lines, and regulators also rejected a bid to pause part of the project, adding regulatory and community friction around a key growth initiative. Pushback over transmission lines

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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