FY2026 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton Decreased by Analyst

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Wolfe Research lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research analyst T. Allinson now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.49. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton's current full-year earnings is $10.54 per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research set a $184.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.50. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $131.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,948,434 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,321,849,000 after buying an additional 6,695,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $649,305,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $274,784,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $364,461,000 after buying an additional 1,469,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,602,945 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $219,956,000 after acquiring an additional 833,359 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is 17.13%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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