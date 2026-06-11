FY2026 EPS Estimates for Eaton Increased by Erste Group Bank

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $13.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.30. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eaton's current full-year earnings is $13.32 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Eaton's FY2027 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.95.

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Eaton Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of ETN opened at $375.89 on Thursday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $311.92 and a 1-year high of $435.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.76 and a 200 day moving average of $365.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton's payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $402.29 per share, with a total value of $300,108.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,838.06. This represents a 111.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Boreal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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