FY2026 EPS Estimates for Elevance Health Boosted by Analyst

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $27.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $26.79. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health's current full-year earnings is $27.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health's Q2 2027 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $28.83 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $32.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $450.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $440.90.

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Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $385.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $436.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.05 and a 200-day moving average of $356.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.21 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $49.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.88 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $608,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,865,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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