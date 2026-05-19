FY2026 EPS Estimates for ExxonMobil Cut by Erste Group Bank

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ExxonMobil in a research report issued on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $10.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.20. The consensus estimate for ExxonMobil's current full-year earnings is $11.50 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $664.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $137.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 776.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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