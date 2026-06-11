FY2026 EPS Estimates for General Motors Boosted by Analyst

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $12.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.73. The consensus estimate for General Motors' current full-year earnings is $12.85 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for General Motors' FY2027 earnings at $14.42 EPS.
General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM
General Motors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GM opened at $79.35 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
General Motors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors
In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,888 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.
General Motors News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GM announced new energy-storage initiatives, including a partnership with Peak Energy and an equity investment through GM Ventures, to develop sodium-ion batteries for grid-scale storage and data-center power needs. This opens a potentially large new revenue stream tied to rising electricity demand from AI infrastructure. Peak Energy and General Motors Partner to Scale Next-Generation Energy Storage Technology for the Grid
- Positive Sentiment: The company is also expanding vehicle-to-grid and bidirectional charging features, allowing some EV owners to send power back to the grid. Investors may view this as a way to deepen GM’s EV ecosystem and improve the economics of ownership. GM to offer EV owners ability to sell power to US electricity grid
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage have highlighted GM’s broader push into battery development, AI-driven engineering, and energy storage as a possible long-term growth catalyst, with some narrative models nudging fair value estimates slightly higher. How The Narrative On General Motors (GM) Is Shifting With Mixed Analyst Targets And New Ventures
- Neutral Sentiment: GM said it may abandon plans to use LFP batteries in future EVs, signaling a possible change in its cost-reduction strategy. The move could help GM differentiate itself, but it also introduces questions about battery costs and EV competitiveness. Exclusive: GM may ditch LFP batteries for future EVs
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the strategic announcements, the stock did not get an immediate lift, and one market note pointed out that GM fell more than the broader market in the latest session, suggesting investors may still be focused on execution risk and near-term profitability rather than the long-term optionality. General Motors (GM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
General Motors Company Profile
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General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
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