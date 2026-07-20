FY2026 EPS Estimates for Geo Group Lifted by Noble Financial

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Free Report) - Noble Financial boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Geo Group in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Geo Group's current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Geo Group's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Geo Group's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Geo Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS.

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Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEO. Weiss Ratings raised Geo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Geo Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEO

Geo Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. Geo Group has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geo Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Geo Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Geo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,605,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Geo Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geo Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,634,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

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