FY2026 EPS Estimates for MannKind Increased by HC Wainwright

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind's current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MannKind's FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of MannKind from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MannKind from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MannKind from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.84.

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MannKind Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $954.66 million, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.04.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). MannKind had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $90.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,868,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 110,955 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MannKind by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 253,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MannKind by 48.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 282,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MannKind by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,953,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 509,692 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna bought 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,575,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,671,609.49. The trade was a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $55,732.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 808,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,346.32. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes Tyvaso DPI (Treprostinil), an inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; MNKD-101, a nebulized formulation of clofazimine, for the treatment of severe chronic and recurrent pulmonary infections, including nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease; MNKD-201, a dry-powder formulation of nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

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