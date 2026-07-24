FY2026 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Boosted by Scotiabank

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Mullen Group's FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTL. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$21.11.

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Mullen Group Trading Up 4.7%

TSE:MTL opened at C$26.80 on Friday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.98 and a one year high of C$27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of C$609.30 million during the quarter.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Mullen Group's payout ratio is 82.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen H. Lockwood sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,583. This represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company's stock.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

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