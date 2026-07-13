FY2026 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Lifted by Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $30.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $30.10. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA's current full-year earnings is $32.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA's Q4 2026 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $9.53 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

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MUSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $710.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $510.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $579.56.

View Our Latest Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $590.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $560.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $636.04.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 91.05% and a net margin of 2.81%.The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Diane N. Landen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.25, for a total transaction of $1,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,841 shares in the company, valued at $29,464,487.25. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.49, for a total value of $297,011.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,245. This trade represents a 50.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,225 shares of company stock worth $27,363,392. 9.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Murphy USA's payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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