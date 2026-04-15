FY2026 EPS Estimates for Nanobiotix Lifted by HC Wainwright

Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nanobiotix in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Nanobiotix's current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nanobiotix's FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

Get Nanobiotix alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBTX. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nanobiotix from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBTX

Nanobiotix Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NBTX opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nanobiotix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company's lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nanobiotix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nanobiotix wasn't on the list.

While Nanobiotix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here