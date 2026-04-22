FY2026 EPS Estimates for Nexa Resources Increased by Analyst

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Nexa Resources in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexa Resources' current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nexa Resources' FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Nexa Resources alerts: Sign Up

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.42%.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Nexa Resources from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Nexa Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nexa Resources from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources Stock Down 5.4%

NEXA stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Nexa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1321 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Nexa Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA is a Brazil-based metals and mining company with a primary focus on zinc and copper. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NEXA, the firm develops, extracts and processes mineral resources for industrial applications worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nexa is a leading participant in Latin America’s mining sector with a diversified portfolio of upstream and downstream operations.

The company’s operations span multiple mining and smelting complexes in Brazil’s Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso regions, as well as in Peru’s coastal and Andean zones.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nexa Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nexa Resources wasn't on the list.

While Nexa Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here