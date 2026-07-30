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FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:MURGY Reduced by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank lowered Munich Re’s FY2026 EPS forecast to $1.14 from $1.15 and maintained a “Hold” rating; its FY2027 estimate is $1.19, compared with a current-year consensus estimate of $1.17.
  • Zacks Research recently downgraded the stock to “Strong Sell.” Overall analyst sentiment remains “Hold,” with one Buy, one Hold, and one Sell rating.
  • Munich Re reported quarterly EPS of $1.57, well above the $0.32 consensus, while revenue reached $22.07 billion versus $19.86 billion expected. The shares opened at $11.94, with a market capitalization of approximately $74.2 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft's current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft's FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MURGY

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $22.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.86 billion. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.28%.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft OTCMKTS: MURGY, commonly known as Munich Re, is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The firm's core business is providing reinsurance solutions to primary insurers, covering property–casualty and life & health risks. Munich Re also offers specialty reinsurance products for complex or large-scale exposures and develops tailored risk-transfer solutions for clients facing catastrophic, industrial, or longevity risks.

In addition to its reinsurance operations, Munich Re conducts primary insurance activities through its ERGO Group subsidiary, which markets life, health, property & casualty, and legal protection insurance to retail and corporate customers.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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