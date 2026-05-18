FY2026 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Lowered by Erste Group Bank

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Pfizer's current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.84.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 132.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth.

Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts.

Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow.

Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst.

Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer continues to face concerns about declining COVID-related sales and looming patent expirations, which have weighed on the stock even after earnings beat expectations.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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