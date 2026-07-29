FY2026 EPS Estimates for Qualcomm Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Qualcomm in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the wireless technology company will earn $7.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. The consensus estimate for Qualcomm's current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $222.77.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company's 50-day moving average is $202.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Qualcomm by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here