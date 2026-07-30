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FY2026 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Raised by Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Russel Metals logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised Russel Metals’ FY2026 EPS estimate to C$3.78 from C$3.66 and set its FY2027 EPS estimate at C$3.90.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with six Buy ratings and two Holds, resulting in a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of C$61.17.
  • Russel Metals reported quarterly EPS of C$1.30 on C$1.42 billion in revenue and maintains a quarterly dividend of C$0.44 per share, equivalent to a 2.6% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals.

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Russel Metals' FY2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RUS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$61.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$67.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.09 and a 12-month high of C$70.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.50.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Russel Metals's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Russel Metals

In other news, Director James Francis Dinning sold 2,500 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.10, for a total transaction of C$155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,250 shares in the company, valued at C$1,195,425. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$632,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,935 shares of company stock worth $4,430,667. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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