FY2026 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Raised by Scotiabank

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Russel Metals' FY2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RUS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$61.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$67.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.09 and a 12-month high of C$70.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.50.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Russel Metals's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Russel Metals

In other news, Director James Francis Dinning sold 2,500 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.10, for a total transaction of C$155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,250 shares in the company, valued at C$1,195,425. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$632,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,935 shares of company stock worth $4,430,667. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.

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