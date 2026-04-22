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FY2026 EPS Estimates for TRX Gold Lowered by HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
TRX Gold logo with Basic Materials background
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TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for TRX Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold's current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm set a $2.25 price target on shares of TRX Gold and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TRX Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $2.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRX

TRX Gold Stock Down 7.1%

TRX stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,373 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in TRX Gold during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SPWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in TRX Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 95,721 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in TRX Gold during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company's stock.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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