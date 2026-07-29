FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:AEM Reduced by Erste Group Bank

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM - Free Report) NYSE: AEM - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will earn $17.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.07. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM - Get Free Report) NYSE: AEM last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 39.48%.The business had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a "sector" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$321.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$295.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.6%

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$202.91 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$169.73 and a 12 month high of C$348.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$223.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$262.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines's payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agnico Eagle Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agnico Eagle Mines wasn't on the list.

While Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here