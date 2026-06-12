FY2026 EPS Estimates for Uranium Energy Decreased by Analyst

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Uranium Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $26.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy's current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.85 million.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UEC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.41.

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Uranium Energy Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $10.63 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,247,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $551,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $118,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,352,123 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $774,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,279 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,665,665 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $229,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,521,502 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $263,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Uranium Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Uranium Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roth MKM and H.C. Wainwright both reiterated Buy ratings on UEC, with H.C. Wainwright setting a $26.75 price target , suggesting significant upside if the company executes on its growth plans. Article Title

Roth MKM and H.C. Wainwright both reiterated ratings on UEC, with H.C. Wainwright setting a , suggesting significant upside if the company executes on its growth plans. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted UEC’s plan to ramp U.S. in-situ recovery output and advance its URNC Class IV cost study in 1H 2027, reinforcing the company’s long-term production and fuel-cycle expansion strategy. Article Title

Analysts highlighted UEC’s plan to ramp U.S. in-situ recovery output and advance its URNC Class IV cost study in 1H 2027, reinforcing the company’s long-term production and fuel-cycle expansion strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Several post-earnings articles emphasized that the long-term uranium investment thesis remains intact despite the short-term pullback, framing the selloff as potentially more of a sentiment-driven move than a change in fundamentals. Article Title

Several post-earnings articles emphasized that the long-term uranium investment thesis remains intact despite the short-term pullback, framing the selloff as potentially more of a sentiment-driven move than a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: UEC reported a wider fiscal Q3 loss and missed earnings estimates as operating costs rose, which appears to be the main reason the stock has been trading lower. Article Title

UEC reported a wider fiscal Q3 loss and missed earnings estimates as operating costs rose, which appears to be the main reason the stock has been trading lower. Negative Sentiment: The company’s strategy to preserve uranium inventory rather than sell into the market weighed on near-term results, despite the possibility of better margins later. Article Title

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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