FY2026 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Increased by Analyst

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report issued on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $6.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.63. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney's current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also commented on DIS. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE DIS opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company's 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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