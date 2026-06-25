FY2026 EPS Estimates for Worthington Steel Raised by KeyCorp

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Worthington Steel in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Mckinney now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Worthington Steel's current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Steel's FY2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.00 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.64%.Worthington Steel's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Worthington Steel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Worthington Steel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock's fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. Worthington Steel has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $49.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 695.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 969,887 shares of the company's stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 847,981 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 365,672 shares of the company's stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,438,000 after acquiring an additional 217,090 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,163,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 51.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 609,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 206,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clifford Larivey sold 11,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $445,199.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,578,107.72. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy A. Adams sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $100,053.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,864,022.46. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,708 shares of company stock worth $1,431,830. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Worthington Steel's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel NYSE: WS is a leading North American steel processor specializing in the production of flat-rolled, coated and painted sheet and coil products. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthington Industries, the company serves a broad range of industries, including construction, automotive, appliance, energy and agricultural equipment. Its core business activities encompass the processing, finishing and distribution of carbon and advanced high-strength steels, aluminum and stainless products to manufacturers across the continent.

The company’s product portfolio includes hot-dip galvanizing, galvannealed, aluminized and pre-painted steel products, as well as cold-rolled and hot-rolled coil.

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