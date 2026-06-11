FY2026 EPS Forecast for Charles Schwab Lifted by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.01. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab's current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Charles Schwab's FY2027 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE SCHW opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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