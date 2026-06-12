FY2026 EPS Forecast for Gilead Sciences Reduced by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences' current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.34. The firm has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

More Gilead Sciences News

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About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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