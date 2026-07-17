FY2026 EPS Forecast for Waste Management Lowered by Analyst

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.17. The consensus estimate for Waste Management's current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Waste Management's FY2027 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

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Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.70.

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Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $242.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $221.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.41. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $248.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Waste Management by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 289 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 887.3% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 701 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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