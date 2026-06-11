FY2027 Earnings Estimate for BP Issued By Erste Group Bank

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for BP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for BP's current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. BP had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $52.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. UBS Group raised shares of BP from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of BP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Freedom Capital cut shares of BP from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BP from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Stock Up 0.8%

BP opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. BP has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.14.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4992 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. BP's payout ratio is 165.00%.

Institutional Trading of BP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in shares of BP by 1,068.3% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key BP News

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

About BP

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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