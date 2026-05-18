FY2027 Earnings Estimate for ExxonMobil Issued By Scotiabank

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for ExxonMobil in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Zhang now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.45. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ExxonMobil's current full-year earnings is $11.50 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $157.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $653.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.61.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More ExxonMobil News

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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