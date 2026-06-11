FY2027 Earnings Estimate for MRVL Issued By Erste Group Bank

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Marvell Technology in a research note issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology's current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

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Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point set a $190.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $321.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $252.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $220.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $324.20.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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