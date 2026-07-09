FY2027 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Issued By Scotiabank

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Free Report) NYSE: TRP - Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now anticipates that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.09. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a C$103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$90.21.

Get TC Energy alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$97.70 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is C$94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$63.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.18.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other TC Energy news, Director Trevor Ebl sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.45, for a total value of C$467,250.00. Also, insider Yvonne Frame-Zawalykut sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.39, for a total value of C$147,585.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TC Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TC Energy wasn't on the list.

While TC Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here