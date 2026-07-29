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FY2027 Earnings Forecast for ABB Issued By Erste Group Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
ABB logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for ABB to $3.69 from $3.54, though the estimate remains below the $3.76 analyst consensus.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with ABB receiving an overall “Hold” rating and an average price target of $58.00; recent recommendations range from “Strong Buy” to “Sell.”
  • ABB’s latest quarterly results missed EPS expectations, reporting $0.66 versus the $0.79 consensus, while revenue of $9.47 billion exceeded estimates of $9.34 billion.
  • Interested in ABB? Here are five stocks we like better.

ABB Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for ABB's current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBNY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Dnb Carnegie raised ABB from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered ABB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded ABB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Report on ABBNY

ABB Stock Performance

ABB stock opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $110.20.

ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.13). ABB had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.86%.The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion.

About ABB

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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