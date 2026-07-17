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FY2027 Earnings Forecast for AEM Issued By Erste Group Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Agnico Eagle Mines logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines to $13.72 from $13.79, while keeping a Hold rating on the stock.
  • The revised estimate remains above the broader analyst consensus of $12.44 per share, suggesting Erste still sees earnings ahead of current market expectations.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines recently beat quarterly expectations, posting $3.40 EPS on $4 billion in revenue, both above estimates, with revenue up 66.1% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the mining company will earn $13.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.79. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $12.44 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "positive" rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $116.83 and a 1-year high of $255.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the mining company's stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the mining company's stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 229,630 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $38,929,000 after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,522,678 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $256,663,000 after acquiring an additional 39,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 46,141 shares of the mining company's stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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