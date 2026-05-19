FY2027 Earnings Forecast for AKAM Issued By Scotiabank

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies' current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $589,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,793 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $397,881,000 after buying an additional 349,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $245,394,000 after buying an additional 177,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $192,959,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,197,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 563,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $169,754.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,961.26. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,129,370.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,492.02. This represents a 32.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,954 shares of company stock worth $5,511,371. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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