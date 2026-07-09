FY2027 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Issued By Scotiabank

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Free Report) TSE: BTO - Research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for B2Gold's current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

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B2Gold Trading Down 4.1%

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.59. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.66.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

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