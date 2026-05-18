FY2027 Earnings Forecast for WM Issued By Erste Group Bank

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Management in a research report issued on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.23 for the year. The consensus estimate for Waste Management's current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

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A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Stock Up 0.0%

WM stock opened at $219.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.99. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $248.13. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, COO John J. Morris sold 4,211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.38, for a total transaction of $1,024,873.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 99,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,320,720.02. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 17,251 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $4,171,464.31. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,674,944.26. The trade was a 28.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 47,490 shares of company stock worth $11,416,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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