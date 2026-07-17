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FY2027 EPS Estimate for Deutsche Telekom Boosted by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Deutsche Telekom logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Deutsche Telekom to $2.88 from $2.80, though it kept a Hold rating on the stock.
  • The new forecast is above the consensus estimate of $2.55 per share, suggesting analysts see stronger earnings potential ahead.
  • Deutsche Telekom’s latest quarterly results were mixed: EPS missed expectations at $0.62 versus $1.07, but revenue beat estimates at $34.97 billion versus $33.14 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Telekom's current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.45). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $34.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.14 billion. Deutsche Telekom has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.540 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DTEGY. Zacks Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTEGY

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DTEGY opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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